Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 270 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,224,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454,341 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,314,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735,426 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $398,420,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.13.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,661,874. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.86. The company has a market capitalization of $158.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

