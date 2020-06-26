Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.34% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 52,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 375,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after buying an additional 169,821 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SYLD traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,246. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $40.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.