Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 144.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,702,310,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $713,677,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after buying an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Boeing by 372,990.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $470,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Boeing by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,641 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $209.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.46.

Shares of BA traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.88. 24,972,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,089,128. The firm has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.44. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.