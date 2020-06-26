Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 140.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,877 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.28. 288,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,792,717. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average of $82.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Argus lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.