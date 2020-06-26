Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 1,023 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. AXA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,290,000. First American Bank raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $13,160,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,927,000 after purchasing an additional 124,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.10. The company had a trading volume of 134,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,656. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.22. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.