Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 229 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.33. 4,833,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,716,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $99.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

