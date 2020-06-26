Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 3,071 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,217,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,313,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,508,000 after buying an additional 72,236 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 256,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,641,000 after buying an additional 69,793 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.62.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,262.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,091 shares of company stock worth $12,613,091 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.52. The stock had a trading volume of 32,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,932. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.60. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

