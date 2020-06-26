Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 3,538 Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,538 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 4.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 49.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Twitter by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.30. 15,065,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,206,780. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $58,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,762 shares of company stock worth $2,520,625 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Twitter from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

