Pathstone Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21,328.6% in the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 298,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.70.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $13.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $366.36. 6,418,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,902,912. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $147.39 and a 12-month high of $385.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,291 shares of company stock worth $60,707,404 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.