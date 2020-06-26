Pathstone Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.97. 2,931,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,361,195. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.