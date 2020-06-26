Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,364 shares of company stock worth $76,369,776. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.85.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.30. The stock had a trading volume of 126,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,859. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $295.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

