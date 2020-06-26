Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 104.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 399,106 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,384,000 after acquiring an additional 108,147 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 79,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,392 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,370 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.47, for a total transaction of $26,751,063.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,435,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total transaction of $211,043.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,354.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,523 shares of company stock valued at $75,657,835. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.31.

VRTX traded down $7.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.44. 48,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,080. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.23 and a 1 year high of $299.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.