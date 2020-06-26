Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

NYSE:WFC traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 32,787,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,453,048. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

