Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $135,000 Stock Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 618.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $856,647,000 after buying an additional 149,014 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Iqvia during the first quarter worth about $742,551,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 24.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,897,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,219,000 after purchasing an additional 969,033 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,140,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,680,000 after purchasing an additional 439,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.75.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,916,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,909. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Iqvia’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

