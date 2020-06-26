Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $296,000 Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 42,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,098,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357,341. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.87 and a 200 day moving average of $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $288.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

