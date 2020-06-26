Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,768 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 48.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,782,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,682,226. The firm has a market cap of $165.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

