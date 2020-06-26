Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $44.03. 5,414,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,474,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.