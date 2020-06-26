Pathstone Family Office LLC Invests $111,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at $40,870,991.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,016 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,733 in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Barclays cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.37. The company had a trading volume of 478,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,309. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $91.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

