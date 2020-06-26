Pathstone Family Office LLC Invests $152,000 in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 0.05% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,060,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,226,000 after purchasing an additional 261,476 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,288,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,844,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,476,000.

NYSEARCA:VIXY traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $30.59. 223,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,424,772. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.56.

