Pathstone Family Office LLC Invests $166,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $173.53. 1,121,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,198. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

