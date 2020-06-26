Pathstone Family Office LLC Invests $89,000 in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 790 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.
WMT stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,709,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,777,977. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $339.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.38.
In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924 over the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.45.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
