Pathstone Family Office LLC Invests $89,000 in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 790 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,709,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,777,977. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $339.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924 over the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.45.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

