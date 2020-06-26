Pathstone Family Office LLC Makes New $157,000 Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 157,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 802,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,104. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 154.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $47.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.67 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

