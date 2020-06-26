Pathstone Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,877,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,201,300. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $179.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.02.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.