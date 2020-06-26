Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 123 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after buying an additional 3,632,848 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,583,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,608,000 after buying an additional 1,017,653 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,822,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 233.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 300,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,012,000 after buying an additional 210,416 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,540,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,503,000 after buying an additional 167,872 shares during the period.

SDY traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $88.10. The company had a trading volume of 68,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,857. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.46.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

