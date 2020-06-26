Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 286 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,126,922,000 after purchasing an additional 541,205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,073,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,774,000 after acquiring an additional 441,612 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,943,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,719,000 after acquiring an additional 940,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,567,000 after acquiring an additional 310,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,479,000 after acquiring an additional 177,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.97.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. 148,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,157,340. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.44. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $3,330,770. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

