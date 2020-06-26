Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 488 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 960.0% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,673,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.82. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $259.29. The stock has a market cap of $264.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

