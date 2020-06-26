Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.31% of ProShares Short High Yield as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter worth $30,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 483.3% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield by 3.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter worth approximately $666,000.

Get ProShares Short High Yield alerts:

SJB stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. 15,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,859. ProShares Short High Yield has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.