Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 3,400 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,369. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.51.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

