Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 3,512 Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Slack by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Slack during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Slack during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Slack news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,623 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $871,844.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,030,294.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,435,541 shares of company stock worth $45,279,418 in the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Slack in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Slack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.74.

Slack stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.64. 347,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,513,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.95. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

