Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 6,006 Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $421,784,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after buying an additional 3,376,291 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.4% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,912,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,657,000 after buying an additional 3,301,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,990,000 after buying an additional 2,497,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

MPC traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,826,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.20. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

