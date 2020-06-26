Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 225.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 123,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.42. 158,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,821,146. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average of $98.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $166.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

