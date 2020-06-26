Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 121.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in American Tower by 168.3% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $256.61. 38,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,788. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.54 and a 200-day moving average of $237.45. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $269.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $449,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,318. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.29.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

