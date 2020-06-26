Pathstone Family Office LLC Reduces Stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Pathstone Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Roku by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Roku by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Roku by 5.7% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 3.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,783,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,626,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $176.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.18 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.56.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,955.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $2,917,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,739 shares of company stock valued at $20,374,098 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

