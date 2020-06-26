Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Pathstone Family Office LLC decreased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,036,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,522 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,379,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,633,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,400 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,397,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,752,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,658 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWONK traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 29,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $48.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

