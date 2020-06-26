Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 1,297,930 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,297,930 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,908,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,672,000 after acquiring an additional 16,181,887 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter valued at $10,018,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $16,715,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $11,316,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 63.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,319,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 511,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMJ stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.08. 88,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,240. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $25.89.

