Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 504 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.97 on Friday, hitting $200.41. 3,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,324. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.54 and a 52 week high of $226.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.54.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

