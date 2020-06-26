Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,160 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $900,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLM. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.97. 12,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,322. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.08 per share, for a total transaction of $164,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $1,180,284.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,325,596.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

