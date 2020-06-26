Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes $300,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 63.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 594,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,393,000 after purchasing an additional 333,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 477,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.23. 46,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $68.71.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

