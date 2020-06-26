Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,795,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMP traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $48.29. 3,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,797. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

