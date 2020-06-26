Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes $89,000 Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.41.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.10. The stock had a trading volume of 708,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,403. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.09 and a 200 day moving average of $236.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

