Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.57. 1,161,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,276,676. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $18.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

