Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 309.0% in the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,267. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.01.

