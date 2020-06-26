Pathstone Family Office LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.15.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.15. 2,687,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,599,449. The stock has a market cap of $372.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.22 and its 200 day moving average is $185.81.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

