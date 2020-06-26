Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 108.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.80 on Thursday, hitting $171.80. 4,904,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,592,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 106.33, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $175.40.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

