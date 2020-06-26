Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $205.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets cut Paypal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.41.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $170.72. The company had a trading volume of 130,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,561,323. Paypal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $175.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.18, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Paypal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

