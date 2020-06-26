PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,462,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,848,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

PEP stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,087,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,309. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

