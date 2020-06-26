PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PEP stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.95 and a 200 day moving average of $134.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.