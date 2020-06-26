Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.08. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

PMGYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Perpetual Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

