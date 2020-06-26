Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Increased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.8% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,389,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,984,000 after buying an additional 112,438 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 8.2% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 44,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 115.2% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 11,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.28.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.27. 19,473,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,968,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

