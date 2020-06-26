Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.22

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc (OTCMKTS:PCLB) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and traded as high as $28.00. Pinnacle Bancshares shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 4,999 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80.

Get Pinnacle Bancshares alerts:

Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter.

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides banking products and services in Alabama. The company's deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, interest accounts, and student accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.